Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and traded as high as $40.00. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 6,020 shares.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th.
Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $521.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.99 million. Research analysts predict that Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.
