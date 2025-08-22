Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and traded as high as $40.00. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 6,020 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $521.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.99 million. Research analysts predict that Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Internet Initiative Japan

(Get Free Report)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.