Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $9.50. Inv Vk Tr Inv shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 161,730 shares.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

Institutional Trading of Inv Vk Tr Inv

Inv Vk Tr Inv Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,112,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 348,153 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 23.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,088,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 208,225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 27.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 300,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

