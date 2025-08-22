Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $9.50. Inv Vk Tr Inv shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 161,730 shares.
Inv Vk Tr Inv Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.
Inv Vk Tr Inv Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%.
Institutional Trading of Inv Vk Tr Inv
Inv Vk Tr Inv Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
