Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 627,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $20,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 84,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $152,085.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,579.30. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,931.80. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.2%

KRC stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

