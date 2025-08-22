Invesco Ltd. Buys 13,863 Shares of The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $18,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

MSGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.60.

NYSE MSGS opened at $196.8460 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.96 and a beta of 0.79. The Madison Square Garden Company has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $237.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.24.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $203.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

