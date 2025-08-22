Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Moelis & Company $MC

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,142 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $18,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,720,000 after purchasing an additional 158,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 214.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,713,000 after buying an additional 2,006,747 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.5% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,779,000 after buying an additional 99,313 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 860,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,546,000 after buying an additional 36,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 723,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,444,000 after buying an additional 494,123 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC opened at $69.4570 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.86. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 14.31%.The firm had revenue of $365.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.36%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $9,515.84. This trade represents a 97.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

