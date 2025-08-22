Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. $AQN

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $17,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 111,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AQN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

AQN opened at $5.7850 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.64 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 57.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.44%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.