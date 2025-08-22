Invesco Ltd. Has $18.83 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust $BDJ

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,189,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,042 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $18,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 47,869 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $8.8550 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.