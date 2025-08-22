Invesco Ltd. Has $19.13 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Harley-Davidson worth $19,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,202.30. This represents a 78.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $27.0460 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

