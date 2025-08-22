Invesco Ltd. Has $19.28 Million Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. $FBP

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 840,730 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.62% of First BanCorp. worth $19,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 103.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in First BanCorp. by 19.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in First BanCorp. by 10.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

NYSE:FBP opened at $21.3550 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.