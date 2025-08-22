Invesco Ltd. Has $19.32 Million Holdings in Community Financial System, Inc. $CBU

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339,696 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 151,189 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $19,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Community Financial System by 0.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 834,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Community Financial System by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,809,000 after acquiring an additional 145,172 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Financial System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,368,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Financial System by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Community Financial System by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 128,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CBU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Community Financial System Stock Performance

Shares of Community Financial System stock opened at $57.1960 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.80. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.44 and a 52 week high of $73.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Community Financial System had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 19.91%.The business had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Community Financial System’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Financial System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is an increase from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

Community Financial System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

