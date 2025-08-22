Invesco Ltd. Has $19.42 Million Position in MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.57% of MGE Energy worth $19,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9,697.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 456,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,413,000 after purchasing an additional 451,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.83 per share, with a total value of $42,501.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,560.07. This represents a 8.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.28. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $109.22.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.24%. On average, research analysts expect that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $74.00.

About MGE Energy

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

