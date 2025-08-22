Invesco Ltd. Has $19.45 Million Stake in Middlesex Water Company $MSEX

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 303,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $19,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 128.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 771.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95. Middlesex Water Company has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.60 million. Analysts predict that Middlesex Water Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSEX. Wall Street Zen cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middlesex Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Middlesex Water

About Middlesex Water

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.