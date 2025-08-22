Invesco Ltd. Has $19.46 Million Holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust $ECAT

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $19,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $16.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $18.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2902 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.3%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

