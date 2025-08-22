Invesco Ltd. Has $19.75 Million Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,438 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $19,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,530.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 100,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $9,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,727,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,492,050.53. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 2,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,104. This represents a 46.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,815 shares of company stock worth $11,280,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $96.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average is $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 13.96. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 13.67%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.230-2.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

