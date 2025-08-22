Invesco Ltd. Has $20.17 Million Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 66.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 501,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,015,883 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $20,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 11,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $76,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 140,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,769.10. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $190,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 393,108 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,070.20. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,295 shares of company stock worth $1,384,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 2.0%

CYTK opened at $38.05 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 26727.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CYTK. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cytokinetics

About Cytokinetics

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.