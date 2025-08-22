Invesco Ltd. Has $20.48 Million Stock Position in NOV Inc. $NOV

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 39,203 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.36% of NOV worth $20,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $3,332,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 6,574.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $12.4050 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

