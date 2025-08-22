Invesco Ltd. Has $20.61 Million Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 368,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $20,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 21.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,392,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,812,000 after purchasing an additional 241,172 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Rayonier by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 223.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of RYN stock opened at $26.6050 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%.The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on RYN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

