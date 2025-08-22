Invesco Ltd. Purchases 9,066 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,496 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,680. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $998,411. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $67.4790 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.