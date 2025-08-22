Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,718 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $18,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,674,000 after acquiring an additional 56,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,001,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $85.2670 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.99.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Maximus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $572,742.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,157.90. This trade represents a 35.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMS

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.