Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Fabrinet $FN

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,711 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.26% of Fabrinet worth $18,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $235.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.83.

NYSE FN opened at $276.6630 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.68 and its 200 day moving average is $242.03. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $356.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $909.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,320. This trade represents a 50.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

