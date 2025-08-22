Invesco Ltd. Sells 102,608 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102,608 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $17,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $4,034,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 53,282 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,643,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $70.5620 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $143,203.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,736.01. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.63 per share, for a total transaction of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,090.09. This trade represents a 5.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

