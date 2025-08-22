Invesco Ltd. Sells 148,063 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 148,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.71% of G-III Apparel Group worth $20,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 5,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,674.70. This represents a 10.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.49.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.20%.The firm had revenue of $583.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

