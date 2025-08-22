Invesco Ltd. Sells 20,879 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust $BCAT

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $18,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCAT. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 151,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1,748.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BCAT opened at $14.5650 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $16.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.4%.

