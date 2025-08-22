Invesco Ltd. Sells 26,420 Shares of Alcoa $AA

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,420 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Alcoa worth $19,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Alcoa by 134.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

