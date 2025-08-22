Invesco Ltd. Sells 63,364 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $19,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 3.8% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 20.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Hawkins by 118.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Hawkins in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Hawkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $168.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.33. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.30 and a 1 year high of $185.50.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.76 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 18.72%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

