Invesco Ltd. Sells 87,586 Shares of AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,498 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 87,586 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.'s holdings in AZZ were worth $17,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in AZZ by 2,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AZZ by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $558,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,324.40. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt L. Russell sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total transaction of $1,158,119.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,576.84. This trade represents a 38.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,837 shares of company stock worth $5,195,318 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

AZZ Stock Down 0.8%

AZZ opened at $111.8860 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $117.35.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $421,962 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.91 million. AZZ had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

AZZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

