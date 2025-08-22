Invesco Ltd. Sells 934,736 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 934,736 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $18,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Teleflex by 64.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Teleflex by 485.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 19,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.53 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,395.42. This represents a 15.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.25 per share, with a total value of $115,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,878. This represents a 16.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $633,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

