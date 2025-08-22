Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NMI were worth $20,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NMI by 15.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NMI by 65.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NMI by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,268 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd grew its position in NMI by 39.4% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,320.20. Following the sale, the chairman owned 409,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,371.52. This represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

NMI stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%.The firm had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

