Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in SpartanNash Company $SPTN

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,739 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.90% of SpartanNash worth $19,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 110.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 57,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 8.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 49.3% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 324,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 107,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in SpartanNash by 12.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,096,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after acquiring an additional 118,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SpartanNash by 133.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPTN. Zacks Research raised SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.90 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $26.62 on Friday. SpartanNash Company has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.35 million, a PE ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 0.46.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

