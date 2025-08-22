Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 499,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $18,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

