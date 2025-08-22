Investors Buy Large Volume of NIO Call Options (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 260,722 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately83% compared to the average volume of 142,551 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Up 9.4%

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $5.5450 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. NIO has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 286.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. NIO has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIO from $4.10 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.