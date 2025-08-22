iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.64 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 21.80 ($0.29). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 21.80 ($0.29), with a volume of 38,048 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, iomart Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

iomart Group Stock Down 0.9%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The company has a market capitalization of £25.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.58.

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 3.40 EPS for the quarter. iomart Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 5.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iomart Group plc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

Further Reading

