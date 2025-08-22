iRadimed Corporation $IRMD Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of iRadimed worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iRadimed by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iRadimed by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iRadimed by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

iRadimed Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $70.53 on Friday. iRadimed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $897.14 million, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.94.

iRadimed Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at iRadimed

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $76,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,951.80. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of iRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

iRadimed Company Profile

(Free Report)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

