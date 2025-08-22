iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.78 and traded as high as $104.18. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF shares last traded at $104.03, with a volume of 426 shares.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $156,000.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

