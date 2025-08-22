iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 125.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

BATS IYJ opened at $143.7470 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.40. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $111.51 and a one year high of $147.2690. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

