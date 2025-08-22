J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,048,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,670,000 after buying an additional 195,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,015,000 after purchasing an additional 616,986 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,319,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 795,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,821,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of JBHT opened at $143.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,763.62. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

