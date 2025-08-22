Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,202 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,514.99. The trade was a 54.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.3%

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $42.3080 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

