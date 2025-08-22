JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $275.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Dycom Industries stock opened at $262.4060 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.74. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $131.37 and a twelve month high of $285.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.