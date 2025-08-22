Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.65 and traded as low as C$6.53. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$6.74, with a volume of 208,893 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.65.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 13,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.94, for a total transaction of C$103,220.00. 15.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada.

