Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 2,278.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Labcorp by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 5,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Labcorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.58.

Labcorp Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $276.5090 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.38 and a 52-week high of $283.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,209.08. This represents a 63.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,895,642.82. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,192 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Articles

