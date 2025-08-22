Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 204.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Lantheus worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 60,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lantheus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lantheus by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Lantheus by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.14. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $118.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $378.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 318,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,879.50. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,838,066 shares of company stock valued at $384,430,031 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LNTH. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 target price on Lantheus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

