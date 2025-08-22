Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $20.7170 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEVI
About Levi Strauss & Co.
Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Levi Strauss & Co.
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Robotics Stocks at the Heart of the Robotics Revolution
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Tilray’s High Hopes: The Catalyst Driving Cannabis Stocks
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Amazon Stock Sets Up for Breakout After Bullish Crossover
Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.