Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $20.7170 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

