Lindsay Corporation $LNN Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lindsay by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Price Performance

LNN stock opened at $138.1130 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.81 and a 200-day moving average of $134.08. Lindsay Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $150.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $169.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total transaction of $263,700.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,169.92. This trade represents a 36.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian L. Ketcham sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $596,210.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,394.89. This trade represents a 29.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,162. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lindsay from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on LNN

Lindsay Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.