Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Littelfuse worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 228.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 105.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.5% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $250.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $275.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.35.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.50. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total transaction of $576,635.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,640.30. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

