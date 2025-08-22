Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $243.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $255.8520 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $287.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

