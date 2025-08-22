Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $277.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $245.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.33.

LOW stock opened at $255.8520 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.15 and its 200 day moving average is $230.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

