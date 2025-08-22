Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

NYSE LOW opened at $255.8520 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

