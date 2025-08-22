LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,584,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Dycom Industries by 851.6% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 475,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after buying an additional 425,652 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 327.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after purchasing an additional 305,755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 162,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $12,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY opened at $262.4060 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.74. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $285.64.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DY shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

