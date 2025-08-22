LPL Financial LLC Purchases 11,220 Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in America Movil were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in America Movil during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of America Movil by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of America Movil in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in America Movil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,999,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,919,000 after acquiring an additional 48,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

America Movil Trading Up 1.5%

America Movil stock opened at $19.3850 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.80. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

America Movil Increases Dividend

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). America Movil had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.77 billion. Analysts predict that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This is an increase from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 300.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. America Movil’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised America Movil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on America Movil from $20.40 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.12.

America Movil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

