Marqeta, Inc. $MQ Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Marqeta worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marqeta by 671.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 67,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 59,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 11.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 351,794 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 624.1% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marqeta from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 2,250,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $14,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,399,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,095,370. The trade was a 12.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Todd Pollak sold 116,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $721,091.67. Following the transaction, the executive owned 364,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,409.75. This represents a 24.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.94 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

